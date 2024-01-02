Fans knew this was coming to Panthers owner David Tepper, though.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper learned the hard way to keep his emotions in check. After a video of him seemingly throwing a drink at a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during their Week 17 game went viral, the NFL has since fined him for it.

Sure enough, being a team owner, the punishment on him wasn't light. Tepper was slapped with a $300,000 fine as a result of his actions, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL,” the NFL said in its statement explaining the hefty fine on Tepper.

David Tepper's viral outburst caught on camera

For those who missed it, the incident involving the Panthers owner happened during their 26-0 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. Clearly frustrated with what's happening, David Tepper was unable to control his anger and proceeded to grab a drink in his suite and threw it at some unknowing fans on the bleachers. It is unclear where the drink landed, but it's safe to assume he hit someone since a fan stood up after the incident and proceeded to look and shout at the direction of the suite.

Panthers owner David Tepper has been fined $300,000 by the NFL for this incident where he appeared to throw a drink on a Jaguars fan, per @TomPelissero.pic.twitter.com/5pKCxcsAdr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 2, 2024

It's certainly not a good look for the Panthers owner and the organization he represents. As the NFL said in their statement, owners are expected to conduct themselves in a respectful manner.

For what it's worth, many already assumed that he was going to get fined for his actions. There's just no way that the league would let it slide. Nonetheless, the amount was certainly a bit surprising.

Panthers owner issues statement on NFL fine

For what it's worth, however, Tepper accepted the punishment and admitted that he made a mistake with his actions. The Panthers boss issued a statement following the announcement of the fine, sharing that he let his passion for the team get the best of him.

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday. I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League's discipline for my behavior,” Tepper said, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Considering the Panthers' poor year, during which they have tallied the league-worst record at 2-14, it's understandable why Tepper was angry. Nonetheless, that's still not a reason to throw drinks at someone–nothing is. He definitely could have handled thing better and more maturely. In the end, it's a $300,000 lesson learned.