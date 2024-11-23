Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce are expanding their family. The couple announced Friday, Nov. 22 that they are expecting baby number four — a girl — with a hilarious photo of their three daughters reacting to the news.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister,” Kylie captioned the snapshot posted to Instagram. “At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!”

The couple who got married in 2018 share three daughters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

“[4x fire emojis] [3x in love emojis] Love it!!!” Donna Kelce, Jason's mom commented on the photo.

“I feel like this represents different parts of my day,” a fan commented.

“All girl football team in the near future perhaps?” another fan suggested.

“Jason is the ultimate girl dad,” a fan wrote.

In Jason's retirement speech, he spoke about how much his family means to him and how they've supported him through this big change in his life.

“I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side,” Jason said during his retirement speech back in May. “Every accolade I've ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course the swift kick in the (expletive) from time to time. She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on. We've had a great run, Ky.”

What's Next For Jason Kelce?

Jason has a lot to look forward to in addition to his new baby girl. During his appearance on Jimmy Fallon's “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday, Nov. 21, he announced that he will have a talk show called “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce.”

“Yes, I’m starting I believe it’s January 3rd — I hope it’s January 3rd! — we’ll be doing a late-night show during the postseason on ESPN,” Jason told Kimmel.

“It’s going to be airing every Friday,” Kelce continued adding that he will still be a part of Monday Night Football.

“When I first approached ESPN with potentially working for them, Monday Night Football was a big part of that, Monday night countdown,” he said.

According to ESPN, the show “will air five consecutive Friday nights (technically Saturday mornings at 1 a.m. ET) in January and coincides with the final week of the NFL regular season and the playoffs until Pro Bowl Weekend.”

Jason said the show would allow him to spend more time with his family but still get back the feeling of being surrounded by football.

“For me, the biggest thing that players miss when they leave the sport is being around the guys,” he said.

“Being able to have the show, where we’re gonna have a bunch of guys up there, legends of the game, friends that I’ve played with, coaches, celebrities,” Kelce continued. “While also incorporating NFL films, who's going to be a part of it.”

The show will also have a live audience and be filmed in Philadelphia where Jason played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 years.