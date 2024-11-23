Ex-Philadelphia Eagles star and New Heights podcast host Jason Kelce shared exciting news during his appearance on Thursday's episode of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!—he's set to host a new ESPN show called They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce.

Jason Kelce revealed that the hour-long program will be recorded in front of a live audience at Union Transfer in Philadelphia. Filming is scheduled for five consecutive Friday nights starting January 3, aligning with the NFL's final regular-season week and the start of the playoffs.

The first four episodes are set to air at 1 a.m. EST beginning January 4, with the final episode scheduled for 1:30 a.m. EST on February 1.

Jason Kelce's late night talk show

“The new personality-driven, one-hour program will take its inspiration from traditional late-night television, emphasizing a comedic approach. . . . They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce will be an immersive experience from Union Transfer in Philadelphia, showcasing the Super Bowl champion’s oversized personality and infectious humor mixed with celebrity guests from the football world and beyond, in front of a live audience of NFL fans,” according to the press release.

“I loved late-night shows, I’ve always loved them. I remember sleepovers watching Conan O’Brien with my friends. We’re going to have a bunch of guys up there — legends of the game, friends that I played with, coaches, celebrities,” remarked Kelce during his guesting on Jimmy Kimmel’s show.

Jason Kelce's late-night show pays subtle homage to NFL Films' first full-length production, They Call It Pro Football.

Kelce also revealed that the Philadelphia-based band Snacktime will be responsible for providing the music for the show.

NFL Films, founded in Philadelphia, holds a special place in football history. Its founders, Ed and Steve Sabol, are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while the iconic voice of John Facenda, a former Philadelphia news anchor, became synonymous with NFL storytelling through his narration of their legendary productions.

Kelce's move from football star to broadcaster

Kelce is currently in the first year of his long-term contract with ESPN, where he plays a key role on “Monday Night Countdown,” delivering insights during halftime and postgame coverage.

After a 13-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles and winning his sole Super Bowl in 2018, Kelce retired at the end of last season and emerged as a top choice for networks seeking former players. He also attended the NFL Broadcasting and Media Workshop last year, formerly called the “Broadcast Bootcamp.”

NFL Films will partner with Kelce’s Wooderboy Productions and Skydance Sports to produce the series. Viewers can catch replays on ESPN2, while episodes will also be available for streaming on ESPN+, ESPN's YouTube channel, and Jason Kelce's official YouTube channel.

Kelce and his brother, Travis Kelce, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, co-host the widely successful “New Heights” podcast, which recently landed a $100 million deal with Amazon's Wondry.