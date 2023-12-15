Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom could be the last rise with Jason Momoa as the DCU hero.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom could be the last hoorah for Jason Momoa. The actor recently got brutally honest about his future as the iconic hero in the DCU.

Is this the end?

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Momoa made it sound like this is his last ride. Even if he'd love to continue playing the role.

“I don't necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don't think it's really, like, a choice,” Momoa confessed while elaborating that James Gunn and Peter Safran want “to start their own new thing up,” that being their DCU regime.

“The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there's a possibility,” Momoa continued. “But right now, I'm like, ‘It's not looking too good.'”

It's a shame, as Momoa seems to love the character. In an idealistic scenario, he'd get to continue to explore Aquaman's adventures. He seems to have an idea of where he'd like to take the character.

“I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time,” Momoa said. “I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there's a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it.”

We'll see what happens. Momoa has also been rumored to take on a new role in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU. He has been playing the Aquaman character since 2017's Justice League. He'd lead his own solo film, which grossed over $1 billion at the box office.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel, is set to release next week. It follows Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) as he recruits his brother, Orm Marius (Patrick Wilson) to help him take on a new threat, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park, Temuera Morrison, and Amber Heard reprise their roles from the first film.