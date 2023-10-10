It doesn't seem that many of the OG Justice League members will return for James Gunn's DCU. Jason Momoa, who's been playing Aquaman for years, may have a new role in mind.

Variety's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom expose has revealed a lot of new information. Sources told Variety that Momoa may be out as Aquaman once Gunn's DCU regime takes over. Unlike some of his Justice League co-stars, however, he's reportedly been in talks to play Lobo.

This could come in Superman: Legacy, the first film in Gunn's DCU regime, or a standalone project.

However, Viola Davis and John Cena will retain their roles in Gunn's DCU as Amanda Waller and the Peacemaker, respectively.

But in the meantime, Jason Momoa will reprise the role of Aquaman in The Lost Kingdom. The film is the sequel to the uber-successful first film, which made over $1 billion at the box office. In the film, Arthur Curry (Momoa) is King of Atlantis. But he has to protect his kingdom from a new threat — David Kane/Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). The villain is attempting to retrieve the cursed Black Trident.

Alongside Momoa is Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, and Dolph Lundgren. Amber Heard will return as Mera, despite her trial with Johnny Depp and following controversies.

Outside of the DCU, Momoa has a full plate. He will star in Chief of War, a series he co-created and executive produces, for Apple TV+. He also starred in Fast X earlier this year as Dante Reyes, the film's antagonist.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 20.