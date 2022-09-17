Javier Baez’ awful 2022 season worsens after unfortunate update before Tigers- White Sox clash

Javier Baez’s troubling 2022 campaign got an unfortunate update on Saturday. Baez was scratched from the Detroit Tigers’ lineup with right knee soreness, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.

Baez’s stats are problematic to say the least. The Tigers shortstop has racked up as many errors as he has drawn walks on the season which sums up his 2022 campaign. He has raised some of his numbers over the past month. He’s hitting under .230 now after hitting under .200 earlier in the year. But he certainly has not displayed the productivity Detroit thought they were paying for.

The Tigers inked Javier Baez to a six-year, $140 million dollar contract this past offseason. Detroit had playoff aspirations and felt their rebuild was in the past. But Baez and the team have struggled miserably throughout the campaign. It should be noted that Baez’ contract features a player opt-out following the 2023 season. But unless he turns things around next year, he will likely opt-in to the deal.

As for the Tigers, they are well out contention. They still feature some interesting young players in the organization who could help them compete in 2023. But based on their 2022 performance, it may be a while before they realistically can compete.

There is no timetable for Javier Baez’ knee soreness ailment. He is listed as day-to-day for now, but we will know more by tomorrow. Baez would likely prefer to avoid an IL trip and finish the season on a high note. It would be a shame if his season came to an end due to injury.