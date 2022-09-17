The Detroit Tigers made a big splash in the 2022 offseason when they signed Javier Baez to a sweet new deal. After a modestly successful 2021 campaign, the team hoped that Baez would be the key to unlocking their full potential. However, with less than a month left on the season, Detroit finds itself outside of the playoff race once again.

One of the big reasons for the Tigers faltering this season has unfortunately been Javier Baez himself. The former MVP has always been a hit-or-miss talent. When he’s on fire, he’s one of the most electrifying players to watch. This season, though, Baez just hasn’t been himself. That is exemplified in this lowly stat he compiled. (via Evan Petzold)

Javier Báez entered today's game with 24 walks and 24 errors. He drew a walk in the third inning and made an error in the sixth inning. With 18 games remaining: 25 walks, 25 errors. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) September 17, 2022

Baez’ plate discipline has always been the weakest aspect of his game. The Tigers shortstop has the power to go deep whenever he pleases. However, Baez has a bad habit of chasing pitches, even if they are nowhere near the zone. His abysmal walk numbers show this, as he seems unwilling to take obvious balls at times.

The errors, though, are what has baffled Tigers fans. One of the biggest reasons why Detroit signed Baez is his defense from the shortstop position. However, it seems like Baez has taken a step back there this season, as shown by his 26 errors after their game.

With another season going down the drain, the Tigers front office has to reconsider their options for next season. Are they comfortable in trotting out this same lineup to compete for a playoff spot?