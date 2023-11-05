Darvin Ham was not happy with the Lakers' effort on the defensive glass on Saturday night in Orlando.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was not pleased with his team's effort in the first game of their four-game road trip, which resulted in a 120-101 loss to the Orlando Magic. Despite productive outings from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers (3-3) were consistently beaten on the glass and less resistant on defense than USC football.

“We just didn't have it today,” stated Ham.

Ham called the showing a “huge, huge step backward” for the Lakers, particularly in the defensive rebounding department. The Lakers were out-rebounded by 11 and surrendered 19 offensive boards.

“You can't scheme rebounding,” noted Ham. “You got to get the damn ball, plain and simple… There's no play I can draw up to get rebounds.”

The Lakers had three players with 10+ boards in Wednesday's overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

“We'll tighten up the screws a little bit, but the offensive rebounds killed us all game from start to finish,” said AD.

Los Angeles entered Saturday's ranked last in second-chance points and 25th in second-chance points allowed. Orlando was +19 in second-chance points before Ham pulled the starters with just over four minutes to go. The Lakers allowed 22 points off turnovers and were -10 in fast-break points. These have all been points of emphasis since opening night.

“We got to try to figure it out because it's definitely been a trend,” said LeBron. “Offensive rebounds and points off turnovers.”

Another troubling trend: The Lakers trailed by double-digits at the end of the first quarter for the fifth time in six games. They surrendered 39 points in the first 12 minutes to the Magic.

Jalen Suggs goes through the defender's legs 👀 This was part of a 19-5 Magic run. LAL/ORL – Live on the NBA App pic.twitter.com/hEnV7xjIP9 — NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2023

There are no excuses; it was just one of those days. The Lakers were down four rotation pieces — Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt — but Orlando was without Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, and Gary Harris. The Lakers were sluggish and sloppy from the get-go. They didn't move the ball nor played with their customary physicality. The defensive boost they received from Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes on Wednesday was non-existent at the Amway Center (all three struggled). Paolo Banchero (25 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists) and Franz Wagner (26 points) feasted.

“They’re down bodies, we’re down bodies, so the game basically comes down to mental approach…They outworked us,” said Ham.

It didn't help that the Lakers only made 8 of 30 3-point attempts — D'Angelo Russell was 1-for-10 — although Orlando missed 33 of 45.

LeBron, in 35 minutes, finished with 24 points on 8-for-15 shooting. Davis flirted with a triple-double (28 points, 13 rebounds, 7 blocks) but committed 4 turnovers and 5 fouls and finished -24. Austin Reaves produced an efficient 20 points as he continues to find his groove.

The Lakers will look to rebound — literally and figuratively — against the Miami Heat on Monday.

“We just got to wipe ourselves off and get ready for another tough one,” said Ham.