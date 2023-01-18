The whole wrestling world is mourning after news of the death of Ring of Honor legend Jay Briscoe surfaced.

AEW and ROH president Tony Khan made the painful announcement on social media on Tuesday, noting that Jamin Pugh–Briscoe’s real name–has passed away. Khan then proceeded to pay tribute to The Briscoes for the decades of work in the Ring of Honor. He also vowed to “do whatever we can to support his family.”

No initial cause of death was revealed, but later reports revealed that Jay was involved in a car crash in Laurel, Delaware. A police report of the incident corroborates the fatal accident, though the names of the victims were not revealed.

Several fans and wrestling personalities took to Twitter to mourn and pay their respects to Briscoe and share their tributes to him, especially with the legendary career he had in the wrestling scene.

“Jay Briscoe was one of the toughest men I ever had the privilege of sharing a ring with, as well as being a tremendous brother, father, and man. I’m so happy to have had the opportunity to know him and wrestle him as often as I did. Rest in Peace, Jay, I love you,” fellow Ring of Honor legend Christopher Daniels wrote.

Another former Ring of Honor wrestler Frankie Kazarian said, “I cannot even begin to process this right now. I loved everything about my friend Jay Briscoe. His passion. His drive. His presence. Our wars in the ring. Most importantly, how much he loved his family. I am literally sick to my stomach…”

WWE tag team The Usos added, “RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso.”

Here are other tributes for Briscoe from the wrestling world:

I've known Jay Briscoe since he was a fan

Watched him become an amazing wrestler, best tag team & realest promo guy

I was going to text him yesterday about the cost of eggs and I didnt

I wish I did

Whenever I saw them I'd say

Luv me some Briscoes

Prayers for his family pic.twitter.com/aTaQRTjilX — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 18, 2023

RIP Jay Briscoe. You have left many great matches in Japan. You are still in the memories of Japanese fans. https://t.co/Sgfj574VbK — Konosuke Takeshita 竹下幸之介 (@Takesoup) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe was a wonderful human being and he loved his family so much. So much. He was so proud of them. Rest with God my friend. — DIJAK (@TBARRetribution) January 18, 2023

There are a lot more details to be revealed about Briscoe’s death. Hopefully, we get more clarity as the tragic accident gets investigated.

Prayers up for the Briscoe family. RIP, Jamin Pugh.