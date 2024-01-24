Unrest began to unfold on Texas State's campus amid Jayden de Laura's arrival to the football program.

The Texas State football program signed former Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura from the College Football Transfer Portal. De Laura looked to have a new start with the team; however, unrest from his sexual assault allegations halted his plans.

Former Arizona football QB Jayden de Laura withdraws from TSU

De Laura was set to continue the backend of his college football career with the Texas State football team. Yet, his settlement from a 2018 sexual assault case did not sit right with Texas State students.

Members of the Texas State community planned to protest the Bobcats' signing of De Laura on Friday, Jan. 26, per Keff Ciardello. As a result, De Laura withdrew from the university, as announced by the school's athletic department.

The full details of De Laura's sexual assault case were not provided. Nevertheless, the junior QB felt it was best to step down.

Jayden De Laura started his college football tenure with the Washington State Cougars in 2020. He spent two seasons in Pullman before transferring to the Arizona football program. In 2022, De Laura broke out and threw for 3,685 yards and 25 touchdowns.

After a less productive season in 2023, he elected to join the Texas State Bobcats via the transfer portal. Former starting QB TJ Finley left the team and joined the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers amid De Laura's commitment.

Finley was a key member of the Bobcats' offense in 2023. He amassed 3,439 yards and 24 TDs. Now, Texas State searches for the next QB amid Finley and De Laura's departures.

De Laura's future plans are unclear following the backlash from his case settlement.