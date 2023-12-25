Jayden de Laura is entering the transfer portal

Arizona football quarterback Jayden de Laura announced that he will be entering the transfer portal and is seeking an opportunity to start in his final year of college. Jayden de Laura posted a lengthy statement on the decision to transfer for the second time in his college career.

“On Friday, college football made a decision to allow a second Undergraduate transfer,” de Laura's statement reads on Twitter. “I appreciate my time at the University of Arizona, but the opportunity to return as a starter my final year of college, while also getting my degree, is something I must explore. For that reason, I am going to enter into the Transfer Portal, but remain a part of the Arizona Wildcats through the bowl game.”

de Laura went on to thank Arizona football coach Jedd Fisch and his teammates for the last two seasons in his announcement.

“I want to thank Coach Fisch and Mrs. Fisch for ask they had done for me these past two years,” de Laura's statement reads. “Thank you guys for helping me not grow as just a football player but also as a student and a man. To the rest of my coaches I appreciate the relationships I had built that with y'all that shall last me a lifetime. To my wildcat brothers, there is no other group of men I would want to share this journey with than y'all. The growth and strides this program has made is a testimony to everyone's hard work and dedication.”

With de Laura leaving after the bowl game, and Arizona football heading to the Big 12 next season, Jedd Fisch is going to have to revamp the quarterback room.