For those who thought Jaylen Brown's highly publicized war with Nike was over now that his exclusion from the summer Olympics USA Basketball team has begun to fade from recent memory, think again. Brown just made the next chess move in the standoff between the superstar and sportswear conglomerate to the tune of $50 million.

Brown decided to invest in himself by starting his own shoe line, called 741, which will soon drop the first signature shoe of Brown's career, The Rover.

It's hard not to view the move and its timing as anything other than a clap back to Nike's perceived slight of Brown from this past summer at the Paris Games.

When the men's USA basketball team decided to invite Derrick White to fill Kawhi Leonard's shoes (pardon the pun) instead of Jaylen Brown with their open roster spot, many insiders believed it was due to Brown's harsh criticism of Nike in recent years.

Brown, who was without a shoe endorsement the past two seasons, was wearing Nikes during that time on the court. However, he started removing the company's signature logo, the Swoosh, from his game pairs shortly after Nike cut ties from Kyrie Irving for sharing an anti-semitic film post on social media.

“Since when did Nike care about ethics?” Brown posted on X/Twitter.

Were Brown's comments a reference to the company's alleged mistreatment of its employees, as reported in documentaries like Nike Sweatshots: Behind the Swoosh? It's unclear, or maybe Brown was being intentionally vague.

Regardless, more shade throwing took place in November 2023 when Brown appeared on Andrew Iguodala and Evan Turner's podcast, Point Forward, and said of his foot free agency, “I'm more inclined of following that sneaker disruptive kind of path.”

“A lot of deals that athletes get signed are kind of, like, stationary,” he added. “Here it is, cut and dry, no creative control, no control over your marketing, but no input, actually.”

Then, after Brown wasn't invited to Team USA Basketball this past summer, Brown himself called Nike out with a X/Twitter post directed at Nike and asking, “this what we doing?”

Which brings us to last week, when Brown released an official statement about his new venture, with the clearest perceived digs at Nike yet.

“741 is more than just a sneaker brand,” Brown explained in the release. “It’s a statement — about independence, creativity and ownership.”

Brown further elaborated that, “The understanding of ownership and value is what’s important for the next generation of athletes.”

“It’s time to create more value for everyone involved,” he continued. “From athletes to consumers to employees and the communities that support them.”

And just in case the passive-aggressive Nike beef seasoning wasn't clear enough already, Brown added that he “turned down $50 million in offers” from leading shoe brands to go out on his own.

He's not the first to try an independent, self-financed approach to a signature shoe line. Patrick Ewing, Shaq and Stephon Marbury have all attempted it as well.

But none of those superstars were able to compete with the likes of Nike, and it seems like that's exactly what Jaylen Brown is determined to do. After Brown's high-profile news announcement, the ball (and the swoosh) are now in Nike's court.