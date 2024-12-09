Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have one clear goal in mind and that's returning to the NBA Finals as the favorites to win it all again this season. After their dominant run through the Playoffs last year, the East's second-place team will look to prime themselves and remain healthy throughout the Regular Season. Jordan Brand is putting together a special sneaker for one of the faces of their brand as the Jordan Tatum 3 will release in a sentimental colorway.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

There's no question that Jayson Tatum and his son Deuce have become an inseparable pair and we've seen the father-son duo sharing moments on NBA floors all throughout the last few seasons. This upcoming colorway of the Jordan Tatum 3, dubbed “Sidewalk Chalk,” is an homage to one of their favorite activities to share off of the basketball court. It also invokes fond memories for many of us who grew up sharing the same love for creating colorful creations on the sidewalk.

Jordan Tatum 3 “Sidewalk Chalk”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



The Jordan Tatum 3 “Sidewalk Chalk” will come in a colorful ensemble of Anthracite/Orange Pearl-Barely Green-Pale Ivory. The neutral base of the shoe resembles the blank canvas of a grey sidewalk, while the pastel color palette introduces hues that immediately remind us of the pale colors seen in sidewalk chalk. The shoes' curved panels are outlined in black while we see Jordan branding throughout.

Finer details will reveal Tatum's JT logo appearing to be drawn in chalk along the tongue. The insoles also feature a sidewalk chalk drawing, while the inside of the tongue features “Deuce” written on the inside. All in all, this is a very clean iteration of a fun concept and we can't wait to see Jayson Tatum rock these on an NBA floor.

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Sidewalk Chalk” is set to release on December 12, 2024 for a retail tag of $125. The shoes will come in full family sizing with adjusted pricing and should release on Nike SNKRS app as well as select Nike retailers. What do you think of the newest creation from Jayson Tatum and Jordan Brand?