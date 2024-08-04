The Utah Jazz have entered the 2024 offseason with a renewed sense of purpose and determination. Following a season of mixed results and missing the playoffs, the front office aimed to bolster the roster through strategic free agent signings. Well, that didn't exactly happen as the Jazz weren't especially proactive in the offseason outside of the NBA Draft. As the dust begins to settle, it's time to assess how each signing fits into the team’s vision and what it means for the upcoming season.

The Jazz' 2024 Offseason So Far

The Jazz emerged from the 2024 NBA Draft with what many consider the best draft class in the league. They secured three players who were once consensus lottery picks: Cody Williams (10th overall), Isaiah Collier (29th overall), and Kyle Filipowski (32nd overall). Williams, a versatile wing defender, is an ideal complement to last year’s lottery pick Taylor Hendricks. Meanwhile, Collier and Filipowski represent excellent value picks for the team.

Despite persistent trade rumors, all indications suggest that Lauri Markkanen will sign an extension and remain with the Jazz. Given that Utah's pick is top-ten protected in a deal with the Thunder, holding onto Markkanen could be a risky decision. This is particularly true with the highly anticipated 2025 draft class. A more strategic move might have been to fully embrace a youth movement and leverage their solid young core by trading Markkanen and aiming for a higher draft position.

Here we will give out our grades for all the player signings that the Utah Jazz had during the 2024 NBA free agency period.

Re-signing Johnny Juzang

Restricted free agent guard Johnny Juzang has secured a four-year, $12 million contract to stay with the Jazz. Juzang initially joined the Jazz on consecutive two-way deals after going undrafted out of UCLA. He now lands a long-term deal as part of the Jazz’s rebuilding efforts.

Juzang has played in 38 games total career games for the Jazz. Over two seasons, he has averaged 6.1 points per game and shooting 40.2 percent from the field. In his 20 appearances (five starts) with Utah in 2023-24, however, he averaged 7.1 points per game and shot an impressive 41.6 percent from three-point range. Additionally, Juzang has participated in 18 games for the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars. That's where he averaged 19.4 points per game.

Although he remains raw in certain aspects, Juzang’s potential is evident. If he can enhance his defensive skills and improve his playmaking, he could evolve into a significant contributor to the team in the coming years. The Jazz deserve recognition for betting on a young player with such upside.

With this new contract, the 23-year-old Juzang is set to further develop and contribute to Utah’s rebuild. He joins other promising young guards like Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier.

Grade: B

Signing Drew Eubanks

Free agent center Drew Eubanks has inked a two-year, $10 million deal with the Utah Jazz. Eubanks spent the previous season with the Phoenix Suns. He remains in the Western Conference and joins the Jazz’s frontline.

This acquisition enhances the Jazz's frontcourt depth alongside Walker Kessler, John Collins, and Kyle Filipowski. However, it might be challenging for Eubanks to secure significant playing time to make a substantial impact. Last season with the Suns, Eubanks averaged 5.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 15.6 minutes per game during the regular season.

Still, Eubanks is a reliable role player who can contribute in various areas. His experience could be invaluable for a young team. Yes, he may not be a star. However, he addresses a need and provides valuable depth. Given the low-risk, high-reward nature of this signing, the Jazz receive a commendable grade.

Grade: B

Looking Ahead

The Utah Jazz have approached the 2024 free agency period with a strategic focus on both immediate impact and long-term growth. By blending veteran presence with youthful potential, the Jazz have crafted a balanced roster capable of competing in the demanding Western Conference. The signings of Johnny Juzang and Drew Eubanks are particularly noteworthy. They address specific needs and enhance the team’s overall depth.

As the Jazz prepare for the upcoming season, the success of these signings will depend on how well they integrate into the team’s system and their consistent contributions. Sure, some moves carry more risk than others. Having said that, the overall direction appears positive. If these new additions live up to their potential, the Jazz are poised to make a significant leap forward. Maybe they can even challenge for a play-in spot. The front office’s calculated risks and strategic acquisitions have set the stage for an exciting season, brimming with potential and renewed hope for Jazz fans.