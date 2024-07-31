The Utah Jazz have been receiving several calls about the availability of Lauri Markkanen. So far, the team has stood firm not dealing him though. Mike Miller recently shared where he thinks Markkanen will end up, and his doubling down take shocked Shams Charania.

While talking about Markkanen on The OGs podcast, Miller mentioned the Golden State Warriors as a team that should trade for the Jazz forward.

“I don't think Golden State can be done [in free agency],” Miller said. “If you're serious about winning, they have to make a big move.”

Charania responded by saying, “They're trying to get Lauri Markkanen,” with Miller firing back, “They're going to. I think they're going to.”

Charania thought that Miller was offering an exclusive report, and all he could do was laugh.

Lauri Markkanen continues to be in trade talks

Earlier this offseason, the Warriors were one of the top teams looking to trade for Markkanen. That tone has since changed with the Jazz reluctance to move him.

It has been reported that Markkanen doesn't want the Jazz to trade him and that those talks have slowed down, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

“Lauri has really taken to Utah. His family has taken to Utah,” Jones said in an interview with ESPN700. “Obviously the Jazz can trade him between now and Aug 6th, and Lauri knows that, but Lauri has forged a really close relationship to Will Hardy. And Will has really found a way to unlock his career.” “And Lauri really recognizes that and appreciates that, and wants to be a part of the rebuild.”

The Warriors still want to find ways to improve their team and compete for a championship after Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency. They've made a few moves to improve their roster. The Warriors signed De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson, and traded for sharpshooter Buddy Hield during free agency.