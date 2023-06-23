Central Florida forward Taylor Hendricks became the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8 big man went to the Utah Jazz and will join Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Kelly Olynyk in the Jazz frontcourt. As the 19-year-old begins his NBA journey, let's check out which of today's crop of players has a similar game to Hendricks. Here are our three pro-player comparisons for Taylor Hendricks: Jerami Grant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and John Collins.

Hendricks' two-way versatility makes him a typical 3-and-D big man. At 6-foot-8, Hendricks may be more suited to play the four, but he could even thrive as a small-ball five in some settings because of his ability to protect the rim and block shots. He averaged 1.7 blocks in college and showcased excellent timing with his rejections. As a shooter, Hendricks shot 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. He thrives more as a catch-and-shoot guy who could play in the pick-and-pop, spot up in the corner, or even come off screens.

However, Hendricks isn't really too adept at his creating his own shot as he enters the NBA. He could still obviously improve in that department since he is just 19 years old. Nonetheless, his skills as a rim protector and floor spacer should make him a contributor for the Jazz out of the gates.

With that said, let’s look at the Taylor Hendricks' player comparisons after the Utah Jazz picked him 8th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

3. John Collins

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is a solid first comparison for Hendricks. Like Collins, Hendricks is a springy athletic forward who can also space the floor with his three-point shooting. Collins' three-point shooting has declined over the last few seasons. But he did shoot just about 40 percent in back-to-back seasons in 2019-20 to 2020-21.

While Collins has a little bit more offense with his post game, Hendricks is still a capable finisher in the lane. He has good hands to catch difficult passes in traffic and finish dump offs inside the paint. He also has great bounce to finish strong at the basket.

Collins isn't much of a shot blocker, so this is already Hendricks' advantage over the Hawks big man. Hendricks' ability to protect the paint and space the floor should make him an easy plug-and-play option to any of the Jazz bigs. He and Markkanen could thrive off each other with their perimeter shooting. And his shot blocking abilities could cover Markkanen's defensive shortcomings in protecting the rim. In addition, he could also make an imposing defensive wall with Kessler up front.

2. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Perhaps the most similar player to Hendricks in terms of skill, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. could be someone the 19-year-old strives to become. The only real difference is Jackson has about three inches over the 6-foot-8 Hendricks, which obviously gives the Grizzlies star more advantages as a rim protector.

Jackson has led the NBA in blocked shots in each of the past two seasons. This 2022-23 campaign, he averaged 3.0 blocks per game after turning in 2.3 swats the year before. Nonetheless, Hendricks' jumping ability could still make him a fearsome shot blocker in the NBA. He is adept at making the right reads and rotations and he has great timing with his blocks.

Hendricks, meanwhile, could be a better three-point shooter than the Grizzlies star if he carries over his 39.4 percent shooting clip from Central Florida to the NBA. Jackson is a career 35.2 percent shooter from beyond the arc. Though he has improved his inside game, he still thrives as a catch-and-shoot floor spacer for Memphis. With so many similarities, Jackson could be a player Hendricks models his game after.

1. Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant is probably the player most compared to Hendricks in most comparisons. And we could not agree more. They have similar 6-foot-8 frames, with long wing spans (Grant's is at 7-foot-2, Hendricks' is at 7-feet). They both can defend at a high level and space the floor with their three-point shooting.

Hendricks already enters the league with a more polished offensive game with his catch-and-shoot ability. Grant entered the NBA as a raw defensive wing. He didn't have the offensive skillset that he owns now. In his sophomore season, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 1.6 blocks per game (2.2 per 36 minutes) and was initially more seen as a defensive-oriented wing to begin his career.

But over the last few seasons, he has developed his game into becoming a very capable second or third scoring option. This past season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Grant averaged 20.5 points and shot a career-best 40.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Hendricks' offensive limitations makes him just a 3-and-D option at this point. Should he improve his offensive skill set, perhaps Grant is the player Hendricks could ultimately become.