Donovan Mitchell has been one of the marquee names to watch in an NBA offseason that’s been rife with rumors about All-Stars changing teams. The Utah Jazz guard has drawn particular interest in his hometown team – the New York Knicks.

But Knicks fans may want to look away from his latest social media appearance as Spida Mitchell was seen looking quite rusty taking some long-range bombs on the Hoop Bus:

Spida getting some shots up on the hoop bus 🕷 (via @TheHoopBus) pic.twitter.com/EWbM88RvpG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 29, 2022

It wasn’t just fans who bore witness to Donovan’s brick display, with a few of his NBA peers also chiming in to throw some playful jabs at Mitchell’s expense. Josh Hart of the Portland Trail Blazers called Spida out for his “broke” looking jumper:

Hart’s Villanova teammate Mikal Bridges went the other direction from broke, highlighting how the Jazz star is making a ton of money – $32.6 million next season, to be exact – and doesn’t look worth the money based on his first two shot attempts.

All that money to miss smh🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) July 29, 2022

Some Knicks and Heat fans saw things from a glass half full perspective, hilariously calling Donovan Mitchell tanking his trade value in an attempt to grease the wheels for the potential trade that’s loomed large over the All-Star all offseason long:

he's clearly trying to lower his trade value so the Knicks can trade for him. — Brandon (@bcbake) July 29, 2022

Tanking his value I respect it. We loom — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) July 29, 2022

Already in full knicks form — Dreadlef Schrempf (@TheLesterLee) July 29, 2022

Thankfully, Donovan Mitchell was able to connect on his final attempt caught on camera and redeem himself just a bit. A miss just might have reduced his trade value to zero given how reactionary social media is nowadays.

Trade talks with the Knicks have reportedly cooled off of late. Maybe if he made all his shots, Leon Rose and co. would have been more inclined to pull the trigger.