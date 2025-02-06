The NBA trade deadline has not disappointed. In the wake of Wednesday's massive Jimmy Butler trade to the Golden State Warriors, the remaining players involved in the deal are still awaiting their fate before 3 PM ET.

As part of the multi-team trade, Dennis Schroder was sent to the Utah Jazz. Former teammate Andrew Wiggins was sent to the Miami Heat, and Kyle Anderson has gone to the Toronto Raptors. The Jazz shipped P.J. Tucker to the Heat, but received a 2031 second-round pick.

Schroder can't relax until more is finalized on Thursday, and it appears that Utah is not expected to retain the 31-year-old guard, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

Things didn't really work out for Schroder in his first campaign as a member of the Warriors, but it was mainly due to fit and the fact that they already had a solid backcourt rotation. Schroder's still averaging 10.6 points, 4.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds in his 13th NBA season.

Dennis Schroder's potential landing spot after Jazz trade

Schroder is expected to mesh well with any organization that acquires him on Thursday. His skill set as a pick-and-roll maestro allows him to seamlessly adapt to any offense. Whether that means coming off the bench in a relief role in the backcourt, or running the offense as a starter for seller teams looking to rebuild in February, Schroder is a coveted player.

That said, the Jazz may not be able to find another trade partner to jettison Schroder before the end of Thursday. He's most suitable on a team headed for a deep playoff run, so he could be bought out if he's waived by the Jazz. Sitting at 12-37, Utah has little need for a veteran with an abnormal contract. Such is the case with Tucker, and why they quickly moved him to Miami.

It's likely that they could have teams lining up for a deal, but it's not guaranteed that they will get anything done with time running out.