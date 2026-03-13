LeBron James did not have to do much in his return from his elbow injury on Thursday, as Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves carried the Los Angeles Lakers over the Chicago Bulls, 142-130, at Crypto.com Arena.

James had missed their last three games, which the Lakers all won, with Doncic and Reaves balling out.

Against the Bulls, Doncic went nuclear with a season-high 51 points on 17-of-31 shooting, including 9-of-14 from three-point distance. He also had 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Reaves was also special with 30 points on 13-of-20 shooting, five rebounds, and seven assists.

According to OC Register's Benjamin Royer, Lakers coach JJ Redick has had discussions with James about allowing Doncic and Reaves to do their thing.

“I think, again, he wants to do everything possible to help his team win, and he understands the importance of making sure Luka and AR can be at their best,” said Redick.

James finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals, as the Purple and Gold won their fourth straight game and improved to 41-25.

The 41-year-old James has always been a team player, and he understands that there are games when he must take a backseat to Doncic and Reaves, especially when the matchups and schemes dictate it.

The four-time MVP has often lauded the talents of Doncic and Reaves, empowering them to take over when needed. Redick has also showered them with praise, providing the backcourt duo with extra confidence.

Reaves, in particular, missed several weeks due to a calf injury, so it is good to see him regaining his old form and giving the Lakers more firepower.

They will face the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.