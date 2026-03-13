What was old is new again for the New York Jets in 2026. Geno Smith will be their quarterback after a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, and they signed Demario Davis to a two-year contract. The linebacker started his career in East Rutherford, was an All-Pro with the New Orleans Saints, and is now back with New York. Ahead of his return to the Jets, Davis put all of his faith in coach Aaron Glenn.

“Ships go into daylight because you hold on & hold steady through the storm. … He has the vision, he has the mission. All we've got to do is hold this thing steady & we’re going to come out the other side & I think it’s going to shock the world,” Davis told Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press.

Davis was with the Jets for four seasons, from 2012-15, and then returned in 2017 after a one-year stint with the Cleveland Browns. But it was his tenure with the Saints that made him a household name, earning him one first-team All-Pro selection and four consecutive second-team nods.

Article Continues Below

Glenn was with the Saints as a defensive backs coach from 2016-20, crossing over for three years with Davis. He brought in the veteran to help spread his message through the locker room, which is needed after a disastrous season. The Jets' defense had zero interceptions with the cornerback as their coach. While Davis likely won't help in that department, new leadership will.

The Jets brought back Davis amid a bevy of defensive moves. They are also likely to draft an edge rusher with the second overall pick, whether that be Arvell Reese, David Bailey, or Rueben Bain Jr. Glenn will have a new-look defense for his second season, one that must see improvement on that side of the ball for the coach to stick around.