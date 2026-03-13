If nothing else, Olivia “Livvy” Dunne is ready to film Baywatch after the former LSU gymnast was cast in the upcoming reboot series in a recurring role.

Dunne's involvement in the series was reported by Deadline on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2026. Shortly after Deadline reported the news, Dunne quote-posted their post on X, formerly Twitter, about the casting, writing, “Time to get to work!!! [clapperboard emoji]”

It's understandable why Dunne is excited about the project. This is her first major acting role, and it will be a huge opportunity for her to land more in the future.

Previously, she has appeared as herself on various shows. She appeared in a documentary series about NIL (name, image, and likeness) and its impact on LSU, her alma mater, titled The Money Game.

Who is Livvy Dunne playing in the Baywatch reboot?

According to Deadline's report, Dunne will play the role of Grace. The character is described as “a highly enthusiastic junior lifeguard.” Unfortunately for fans of Dunne, she has a recurring role, so she will not be in every episode.

Still, this is a very exciting development for Dunne with it being her professional acting debut. In Deadline's report, they note that Dunne revealed she's been “taking acting lessons and planned to pursue a film and TV career after retiring from” gymnastics.

The upcoming Baywatch reboot series will premiere on Fox during the 2026-27 season. It stars Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon, the son of Mitch Buchannon. Mitch was previously played by David Hasselhoff in the original series and Dwayne Johnson in the remake movie.

Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, and Thaddeus LaGrone will also star in it. David Chokachi is set to reprise his role of Cody Madison from the original show.

The remake will follow Mitch, who tries to follow in his father's footsteps as a Baywatch Captain. His daughter, played by Belkin, appears and wants to continue her family's legacy as well.