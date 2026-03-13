To allow the Baltimore Ravens to be more flexible in signing free agents or making deals, Lamar Jackson recently agreed to a restructured contract, which reportedly created $40 million in cap space for the team.

It was a selfless move by Jackson, who has yet to make it to the Super Bowl despite his elite talent. The Ravens missed the playoffs last season after a mediocre 8-9 record.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jackson's restructured contract includes a $49.95 million signing bonus, a $1.3 million base salary, and a $750,000 workout bonus. He noted that the team also added a void year.

“So Jackson still makes $52 million this year, but his cap number drops by $39.96 million in 2026 and rises to $84.49 million in 2027,” wrote Pelissero on X.

A player is not actually expected to play a void year. It is usually added mainly as a strategy for cap space, providing more room to sign other players.

Pelissero added that the Ravens are sold on the 29-year-old Jackson for the long run.

“The Ravens have made it clear since last year that they want to extend Lamar Jackson, which would allow them to keep pushing cap hits into the future. As of now, he is signed through 2027 and has a no-tag clause, meaning he would be able to hit free agency in 2028,” said Pelissero.

Jackson signed a five-year extension worth $260 million in 2023. But it was not without controversy, as the two-time MVP demanded a trade when the front office would not agree to his price tag. Both camps eventually came to terms.

Jackson threw for 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.