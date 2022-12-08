By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Utah Jazz won a nailbiter of a game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday by a final score of 124-123. Late in the fourth quarter, Jordan Clarkson fouled Jonathan Kuminga hard after the latter pulled down a rebound, and a near-fight broke out between the two. Despite being far smaller than Kuminga, Clarkson didn’t back down and had his hands up in a fighting stance. Clarkson later received a flagrant two foul and was ejected from the contest.

After the game, former Jazzman and current Cavalier Donovan Mitchell went to Twitter to hilariously react to Clarkson’s fighting stance. Clarkson responded to his past teammate’s tweet with a slew of laughing emojis:

😂😂😂😂 — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) December 8, 2022

Jordan Clarkson, 30, is in his ninth season in the NBA and four with the Jazz. He’s averaging 19.8 points, 4.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 0.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 27 appearances this season (all starts). Clarkson is getting to the free-throw line more than ever in 2022-23, as he’s averaging 3.3 free-throw attempts per contest, by far a career-best.

The Jazz’s win over the Warriors on Wednesday might be the team’s biggest win of the season to this point. Utah had just endured a poor 2-4 stretch and needed a win to stem the tide. And this wasn’t a victory over just any team, of course. The Warriors are the defending champions, and while they’ve struggled this season, particularly on the road, they’re still a title contender. So hopefully, the Jazz can use this win as momentum toward starting a new winning streak and returning to their early-season winning ways.