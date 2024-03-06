Isaiah Thomas was once one of the most electric players in the NBA. The point guard saw some of his best days with the Boston Celtics before moving around the league. Now, Thomas plans to play for the Utah Jazz's G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars. His opportunity has fans on social media overjoyed.
Fans positively react to Thomas' Jazz G League move
Isaiah Thomas' world changed when the Celtics traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017 offseason. Thomas had come off a career year of averaging 28.9 points and 6.2 assists per game. However, after leaving Boston, he never saw the same production.
Thomas proceeded to play for six more teams trying to find a home, but nothing stuck. His last NBA appearance came during the 2021-22 season with the Charlotte Hornets. Nevertheless, his passion for basketball never left him. He has been trying to claw his way back into the league.
Thomas' passion and determination paid off with the chance to contribute to the Jazz's Salt Lake City Stars. Of course, fans on social media are gushing over his new opportunity:
This rocks! Hope IT balls out he absolutely deserves another NBA chance and has for quite some time
— Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) March 5, 2024
Everyone is happy to see this
— Aidan LaPorta (@AidanLaPorta69) March 5, 2024
I think literally every one of us is rooting for this dude
— Dan Besbris (@DanBesbris) March 5, 2024
Fans are happy to see Thomas get a chance to rekindle his talent after his fall-off. Some speculate that former Celtics executive Danny Ainge played a role in Thomas' opportunity given that he now serves the Jazz. Ainge must be excited to reunite with Thomas after numerous years.
All in all, Thomas may not be the same player he used to be, but there is no question has plenty left to offer. It will be fun seeing him take the floor for Salt Lake City.