Amid concern that Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey hadn't reported to his team since he was selected No. 5 in this year's NBA Draft, Bailey officially landed in Utah. After Bailey declined to work out for the Jazz or any other NBA team, he reportedly had three favorites he was hoping would select him outside of the top-5 between picks six through eight. Utah was, of course, not on that list, but that didn't prevent them from selecting Bailey fifth overall.

The Jazz posted a video of Bailey getting off a plane on the tarmac in Utah, confirming his arrival on the team's X, formerly Twitter.

Ace Bailey has officially arrived in Utah ahead of the Summer League 🗻 (via @utahjazz)

Despite the controversy, including one of Bailey's representatives reportedly advising a team in the top 5 not to draft the Rutgers standout athletic wing, the Jazz were never concerned about Ace possibly refusing to join the team, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

“We've had good communication with Ace Bailey and his representatives,” one Jazz representative said. “We feel good about everything. Ace and his family are coming to Utah tomorrow. We'll have a press conference Sunday, and a practice Monday.”

Meanwhile, Bailey's agent, Omar Cooper, says their pre-draft process wasn't outside the normal course of business, per ESPN's

“Every NBA team watched him work out in Chicago,” Cooper said. “He did 18 interviews. Everyone got his medical. They watched him run and jump. They got his measurements. They watched him shoot in drills. There is nothing uncommon about how Ace Bailey's pre-draft process was handled.”

Ace Bailey sounds off on ‘opportunity' with Jazz

Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey is eager to showcase himself for Utah as the No. 5 overall pick prepares for his NBA journey. In a post-draft interview, Bailey addressed the Jazz fans who are awaiting his arrival in 2025-26.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to showcase to the Utah world, the Utah fans, what type of player I am,” Bailey said.

Moments after being taken 5th by the #UtahJazz in the #NBADraft Ace Bailey told NBC that "it's a great opportunity" for him to come play for the Jazz.

Jazz president of basketball operations Austin Ainge says Bailey's an ideal piece for his team's young core.

“We really like him as a player and a fit in our program,” Ainge said.

Jazz fans will get their first look at Bailey in next week's summer league games. The Jazz will host the 76ers on July 5, the Grizzlies on July 7, and the Thunder on July 8 in Utah before traveling to Las Vegas for at least four games against the Hornets, Warriors, Spurs, and Wizards between July 11 and 16.