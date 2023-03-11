The Utah Jazz started out the season as one of the surprising teams in the NBA. They were near the top of the Western Conference standings for a while but have since come crashing back down to Earth. All things considered, the Jazz are still in the mix for a postseason appearance. However, they may have to continue their climb without the services of starting guard Jordan Clarkson. Clarkson is officially listed as questionable on the Jazz injury report for Saturday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets as per Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Jordan Clarkson upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 10, 2023

Jordan Clarkson being listed as questionable on the Jazz injury report could actually be seen as a positive update for Jazz fans. Clarkson has missed the last two games with a hand injury and has been ruled out prior to each game. Him being upgraded to questionable suggest that his return to the court is on the horizon.

In season’s past, Clarkson has been a contender for Sixth Man of the Year for the Jazz and he won the award during the 2020-21 season. This year, however, Clarkson has been slotted into the starting lineup. He has been averaging a career-high 20.8 points per game, 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists with shooting splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the field, 33.8 percent shooting from three-point line and 81.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Losing Clarkson for an extended period of time would strike a major blow in the Jazz’ postseason chances. They are currently 32-35 and in 11th place in the Western Conference standings and half a game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the final play-in spot.