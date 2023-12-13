The Jazz will be without their third-leading scorer for at least the next two weeks.

The Utah Jazz will be without shooting guard Jordan Clarkson for at least two weeks while he deals with a hamstring injury, the team announced on Tuesday:

“The following is a medical update on guard Jordan Clarkson: During Utah’s game versus New Orleans on Nov. 27, Jordan sustained a right thigh contusion. Following last night’s game against OKC, he experienced continued hamstring discomfort. Upon further magnetic resonance imaging, Clarkson was diagnosed with a right bicep femoris strain. He will be reevaluated in two weeks.”

Clarkson struggled in the Jazz's 134-120 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He shot 3-13 from the floor and only managed to play 21 minutes.

Clarkson isn't the only significant Jazz piece to deal with a hamstring strain. Star big man Larui Markkanen has been out with a hamstring strain of his own for the last three weeks.

The Jazz are now 7-16 and, while they didn't expect to contend this season, they need both Clarkson and Markkanen healthy if they want to avoid a tailspin in the next few weeks. Despite the team's poor record, Markkanen's importance cannot be understated. Fresh off a career 2022-23 campaign, the Finland native is off to another strong start this season. He is averaging 23.7 points on an efficient 48.4 percent shooting (38.3 percent from distance), 8.7 rebounds and nearly one block per game.

Clarkson, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, is having another solid season for the Jazz. He's averaging 16.6 points and 4.9 assists on the season in his starting role.

Up next – the Jazz host the New York Knicks on Wednesday.