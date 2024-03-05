Jordan Clarkson broke the Utah Jazz franchise record of games scoring 30+ points off the bench with a 38-point eruption — including a personal 12-0 run in the 4th quarter — to lift the Jazz 125-117 over the bumbling Washington Wizards.
Clarkson now has the most off-the-bench 30-point games in Jazz franchise history with 13, passing Thurl Bailey.
The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year also added 10 boards and seven assists helping the Jazz snap a three-game losing streak.
“I think my impact in this league is something that I've really… tried to succeed on coming off the bench and affecting the game in that area,” said Clarkson.
The Jazz came in wounded and weary against the Wizards. Lauri Markkanen was ruled out due to a right quadricep contusion, while center Walker Kessler missed his third consecutive game with a right foot sprain.
Rookie Keyonte George played just under six minutes before exiting the game due to illness. Additionally, Taylor Hendrick only saw action in the first half before departing with a left 1st MTP sprain of his big toe, per KSL Sports.
Collin Sexton contributed as the second-leading scorer with 29 points and seven assists with John Collins racking up a monster double-double of 17 points, 15 rebounds, and a career-high 6 blocks. Johnny Juzang added 10 points in 20 minutes, shooting 4-8 from the field.
Jordan Poole led the charge for the Wizards with 32 points, making his first eight shots, while Kyle Kuzma tallied 23 points and 8 assists and Tyus Jones finished with 21 points to a losing effort extending the Wizards’ losing streak to 15.
“We upped our tempo and we upped our physicality down the stretch,” added Clarkson.