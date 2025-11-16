On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls will hit the floor on the road against the Utah Jazz, looking to get back into the win column after four straight losses. Josh Giddey is on the injury report for this one, listed as probable with a right ankle sprain, while Coby White is questionable to make his season debut. Here's everything we know about Giddey and White's injuries and their playing status vs the Jazz.

Josh Giddey, Coby White playing status vs Jazz

Given his probable designation on the injury report, it currently seems more likely than not that Josh Giddey will be able to give it a go vs the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Giddey has missed the last couple of games with an ankle injury suffered against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Bulls have felt his absence, quickly crashing back down to Earth after a hot start to the year. Meanwhile, White has yet to suit up for the Bulls this season with a calf strain, but that could change on Sunday night. Joining Giddey and White on the injury report is point guard Tre Jones, who is questionable with a left ankle impingement.

Meanwhile, Kyle Anderson is questionable for the Jazz with right lower back injury management, while Walker Kessler and Georges Niang will remain out.

Overall, the Bulls would certainly like to get back into the win column against a seemingly weak opponent on Sunday, and having Giddey and White on the floor will certainly help increase their chances of doing so.

The Bulls and Jazz are set to tip off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET from Salt Lake City.