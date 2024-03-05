The Utah Jazz are taking on the Washington Wizards on Monday night but will have to go the rest of the way without starting guard Keyonte George.
After only managing to play six minutes for the Jazz, George was forced to exit the game due to an illness.
The Jazz guard has had a solid start to his career with a very nice rookie campaign so far, averaging 12.2 points and 4.5 assists per night in 55 games of action for Utah.
Several weeks ago, George seemed to be making a push into the NBA Rookie of the Year conversation. Against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 15 , Utah's rookie put together a sensational performance. In addition to recording a career-high 33 points on 11-of-22 shooting, George also made nine of his 16 shots from the perimeter, tying the NBA record for the most threes made by a rookie in a single game. Only two other rookies have ever made nine triples in a single game, both of whom surprisingly played for the Dallas Mavericks: Yogi Ferrell (2017) and Rodrigue Beaubois (2010).
The Jazz are exceptionally high on George's talent and his potential moving forward, and with good reason. Hopefully his illness, whatever type it is, isn't something that is going to linger too long or affect him too strongly.
No word yet on George's potential availability when the Jazz take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
Before exiting against the Wizards, George went scoreless on 0-2 shooting to go along with a single rebound and an assist.