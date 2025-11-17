Lauri Markkanen delivered one of the most dominant performances of the young season and did it against the team that drafted him. The Utah Jazz star erupted for 47 points in a thrilling 150-147 double-overtime win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, earning a little revenge on his former franchise while leading Utah to its fifth win of the year.

The Jazz now sit at 5-8, but this victory felt bigger than the record suggests.

Markkanen, who spent the first four years of his career in Chicago, lit up his old team with an all-around scoring barrage. He finished with 47 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, and just 1 turnover, shooting 15-of-33 from the field, 6-of-17 from deep, and 11-of-13 at the free-throw line.

Keyonte George game-winner in double overtime vs. Chicago Bulls (with replays) Nikola Vucevic nearly ties the game with a 3 at the other end Also on Youtube:https://t.co/xKWx6Z3egr pic.twitter.com/7pjjIZf3mn — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 17, 2025

He logged an incredible 46 minutes, carrying Utah’s offense possession after possession in one of the NBA’s highest-scoring games of the season.

But the night belonged just as much to Keyonte George, whose icy composure decided the game in the final seconds. With the score tied and the shot clock off in the second overtime, George calmly rose and drilled a contested game-winning three-pointer with two seconds remaining, sending Delta Center into chaos and sealing Utah’s most dramatic win of the season.

The star guard added several clutch plays throughout both overtime periods, showcasing maturity well beyond his years.

The Jazz and Bulls traded blows all night, combining for 297 total points in a duel filled with highlights on both ends. Chicago’s balanced scoring and relentless pace kept them in it until the final possession, but Utah’s star-power tandem of Markkanen and George ultimately proved too much.

For Markkanen, the performance was a reminder of the All-Star level he reached last season, and perhaps a message to the team that moved on from him. For George, it was a signature moment early in his career.

Utah now turns its attention to a Tuesday meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers, entering with fresh confidence after one of its wildest wins of the season.