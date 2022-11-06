The Utah Jazz are one of, if not the biggest surprise in the entire NBA to start the season. Everybody expected this team to be one of the worst sides in the league after they decided to push the reset button on their franchise this past summer by trading away their two superstars. Well, the players had other ideas.

Jordan Clarkson, who has been nothing short of outstanding to start the season for the Jazz, has now sounded off on his team’s surprisingly strong start to the campaign. According to the former Sixth Man of the Year winner, this team has really come together and the players are all on the same page right now (h/t the Utah Jazz on Twitter):

“We’ve played hard in training camp,” Clarkson said. “We had a real competitive training camp and we were really going at it. It really brought us together during that time.

“And it’s just tough wins. Everybody from 1 to 15, whoever. The guys coming’ up from the [Salt Lake City Stars], two-way guys, everybody’s just involved, talking, learning. So, it makes everything connect real fast.”

It seems like the Jazz players never got the memo about the team’s plan to tank this season. Utah was expected to be one of the frontrunners to land projected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft, but based on how they’re playing, it’s very much possible that the Jazz end up missing the lottery altogether.

On Friday, the Jazz took down Clarkson’s former team in the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron and Co. had momentum on their side coming off a two straight wins, but Utah made sure that it would stop at back-to-back victories for the Lakers.

If they keep on playing like this, the Jazz are going to be a real problem out West this year.