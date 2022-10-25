Jordan Clarkson reveals hilariously insane 81-1 plan after Jazz get first loss

The Utah Jazz may have dropped their first game of the season on Monday against the Houston Rockets, but that hasn’t discouraged Jordan Clarkson at all as he now dreams of big things for the franchise.

Following their defeat, Clarkson joked about his hilariously insane goal with the Jazz this 2022-23: going 81-1. Of course it looked like the plan was to go 82-0, but after fumbling it on Monday, he had to adjust that target a little bit.

“Man tough one tonight! 81-1 still on the table! lol lets gooo!” Clarkson wrote on Twitter.

All jokes aside, Jazz fans are surely loving what the the team has done so far. While everybody expected them to tank for Victor Wembanyama, they are showing a lot of energy and grit to win games.

Sure it might not be sustainable and Jordan Clarkson’s dream to go 81-1 to be the best team ever looks impossible, but the good thing is they are going all-out in every game and fighting for every possession of the ball.

There will be a lot more tough games for the Jazz, and it’s hard not to see them slumping at some point in the season. Nonetheless, if there is one guarantee, it’s that they won’t bow down to any team without a fight.

The Jazz play the Houston Rockets once again on Wednesday, so they have a chance to get back at the team that handed them their first defeat. Who knows, they might be able to start another winning streak with a victory from that game.