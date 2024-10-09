All eyes were on the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night, as they made their NHL debut with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Everyone in Utah was tuning in to see how their new hockey team would fare, and that included Utah Jazz star guard Jordan Clarkson, who was pretty fired up to see the Hockey Club make their professional debut.

Clarkson has spent the past four-and-a-half seasons playing for the Jazz, and he's become invested in the surrounding Utah region as a result. It shouldn't come as much of a surprise he tuned in to watch the Hockey Club take on the Blackhawks, and he shared his fired up reaction as they opened their season with a big victory.

Via Jordan Clarkson:

“That hockey vibe in utah up close is too insane! such a vibe 🔥 city too turnt! UT🖤H!”

Jordan Clarkson, Jazz hoping to captivate Utah fans in 2024-25 campaign

While it's only one game against a lowly Blackhawks team, it's clear that there is a lot of hype surrounding the Hockey Club right now. You can bet after a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, Clarkson and the Jazz will be hoping to get fans excited for basketball games in the same way that the Hockey Club has gotten folks excited for hockey games.

With Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, and John Collins leading the way, Utah could surprise some folks this upcoming season, even as they continue to build their roster up with young talent. There's no doubt that sports fans in Utah are fired up for both the Hockey Club and the Jazz's upcoming season, and with things getting off to a great start for the Hockey Club in the NHL, Clarkson and the Jazz will look to put together a similarly strong start when their season kicks off on October 23rd.