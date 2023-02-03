Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen was named as an All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday, as the league announced the reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game.

4 players will be making their NBA All-Star debuts in Salt Lake City this month 🙌 🌟 Jaren Jackson Jr.

🌟 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

🌟 Lauri Markkanen

🌟 Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/cMFXOvm8s5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 3, 2023

Averaging career-highs of 24.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, Markkanen has been on a tear since last summer, when he shined during FIBA EuroBasket competition.

The seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Markkanen’s growth has been a sight to behold. While Utah’s decision to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers last offseason seemed to center around 24-year-old guard Collin Sexton at the time, Markkanen has been the one to become a focal point of the offense.

“I had a high level of confidence coming in, especially after the summer I had,” Markkanen tells The Athletic’s Tony Jones. “I didn’t specifically write down All-Star as one of my goals, but I wanted to take things day by day and stay in the moment.”

“I wanted to do what it takes to get wins and build this thing with this team. So, All-Star didn’t really cross my mind. But I came in here ready to work and ready to do what it takes every day.”

With the Jazz sitting at 27-26, they’re currently 8th place in the Western Conference standings. Markkanen has his team firmly in the playoff hunt. This just a season after they finished 5th in the Western Conference standings while having All-Stars in Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

At just 25-years-old, Markkanen may have found a long-term home in Utah. Should he keep performing at this level, not only might he stay with the Jazz past his current contract, but he might even emerge as a perennial All-Star candidate.

Even if that’s not his focus.