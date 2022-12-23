By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

13-time All-Star. Eight-time All-NBA. One-time Finals MVP. Three-time NBA champ. NBA 75th Anniversary Team. These are just some of the accolades the great Dwyane Wade amassed during his iconic career. Soon, the 40-year-old is going to be a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. For his part, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could not be more proud of his buddy.

LeBron took to Twitter on Thursday to send his congratulatory message for Wade after the latter was officially nominated as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. James had a perfect reaction to this epic honor for D-Wade:

Congrats to my brother @DwyaneWade on being on the eligible candidate HOF list!! I mean he ain't no candidate, he's IN!!!!! Hahaha! 🫡🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 22, 2022

LeBron seems pretty sure that Wade is going to be named a Hall of Famer next year. Then again, there’s really very little doubt about it. Most folks expect Wade to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer once the class is officially announced in 2023 — and rightfully so.

You can be sure that LeBron is going to be there for Wade’s induction ceremony. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if James shares the stage with his good friend on that very special occasion. Both LeBron and Wade were present during Chris Bosh’s Hall of Fame induction this year, and it’s almost certain that this trio will be reunited again in next year’s ceremony.

In a few years’ time, it’s going to be LeBron James’ turn to get inducted into the Hall. That’s the last thing on his mind right now, though, as he navigates through the troubles of this season with the Lakers.

Apart from Dwyane Wade, the other all-time greats that have headlined the 2023 class include Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, and Gregg Popovich.