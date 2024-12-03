Several NBA teams will be vying for the opportunity to draft Rutgers star Dylan Harper next June. His father, former Chicago Bulls guard Ron Harper, hopes the Utah Jazz will not be one of them.

Harper replied to a Jazz fan on X and said that “a trade would happen” if the team selected his son.

The fan claimed that Harper once refused to accept a trade to Utah, appearing to confuse him with former Dallas Mavericks guard Derek Harper. However, Harper seems to have previously claimed that he also rejected a trade to the Jazz during his playing days.

The 15-year NBA veteran has voiced displeasure with the idea of the Jazz selecting his son before Monday. He responded to a post on X in October about a draft simulation.

Harper beat Utah in back-to-back NBA Finals alongside Michael Jordan with Chicago. With the Jazz off to a 4-16 start this season, they are one of several teams who could be in a position to draft his son.

Ron Harper voices opinion on son's NBA draft future

Dylan has raised his draft stock with several brilliant performances early this season. The 6-foot-6 point guard has been college basketball's top freshman, averaging 23.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 51.1 percent shooting.

While his father has clear feelings about the Jazz, he said that Dylan will ultimately make his own decisions about his playing future.

“Stop believing what I said about my son playing [for the] Jazz,” he wrote. “If me and a friend have a tweet about what team [we] want him [on] it’s all about fun…. I don’t control my son or an NBA team's draft board… I see pictures of a few teams that I wouldn’t want him on but it’s not my career.”

Dylan is a projected top-three pick alongside Rutgers co-star Ace Bailey and Duke phenom Cooper Flagg. His next appearance will come on Saturday when the Scarlet Knights take on Ohio State.