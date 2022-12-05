By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

After a red-hot start to the new NBA season, the Utah Jazz have plummeted back to earth. The team has lost six of its last eight games and is now outside the top eight in the Western Conference at 14-12. One of the best feel-good stories in the entire league has been served loss after loss over the past few weeks, but there is still hope that the team can stem the tide.

Jazz point guard Mike Conley received an encouraging injury update on Monday afternoon. After missing the last eight games for Utah with a leg injury, Conley might make his long-awaited return to the hardwood on Wednesday. ESPN NBA writer Tim MacMahon tweeted out the following:

“The hope is that Mike Conley’s knee responds well to practice today and tomorrow and he will be cleared for Wednesday’s game vs. Warriors, likely on a minutes restriction. Jazz have gone 2-6 without their PG.”

Conley, 35, is in his 16th year in the NBA and his fourth as a member of the Jazz. He’s averaging 10.2 points, 7.9 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 17 appearances with Utah this season. Even at his advanced age, Conley remains a very effective three-point threat, as he’s converting 38.6% of his long balls on 4.9 attempts per contest.

While Conley is far removed from his days playing All-Star caliber basketball, he still provides a scoring and playmaking punch for this Jazz team. With Conley in the fold and healthy, he catapults Utah’s offense from solid to one of the best in basketball.