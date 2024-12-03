Paul Millsap, who made four All-Star teams during his NBA career, is reportedly retiring, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

“After 16 NBA seasons, four-time All-Star Paul Millsap has retired from basketball. Millsap, the No. 47 pick in the 2006 NBA draft, spent his career with the Jazz, Hawks, Nuggets, Nets and 76ers. One of eight players all-time with 500 3-pointers, 1,000 blocks and 1,000 steals,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Millsap spent most of his career with the Utah Jazz, however, he made his four All-Star teams with the Atlanta Hawks. As Charania wrote, he also played with the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. Millsap last appeared in an NBA game during the 2021-22 season.

At 39 years old, Millsap is officially retiring from the NBA.

