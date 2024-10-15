The Utah Jazz have a solid young core heading into the 2024-25 season. While the Jazz likely won't be a playoff team, they could see development and breakout seasons from the youth on the roster.

In the 2023-24 season, the Jazz finished 12th in the Western Conference with a 31-51 record. The Jazz weren't expected to be a Play-In team but still proved to be a competitive ball club. Utah is running with relatively the same roster, as they hope for their young talent to continue developing.

The Jazz were able to lock up their star on a long-term deal. Forward Lauri Markkanen re-signed with the Jazz on a five-year, $238 million extension this offseason. The 27-year-old was the main piece of the Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022.

Markkanen has had the best two seasons of his career with the Jazz, including an All-Star season in 2023. The lengthy forward appeared in 55 games in the 2023-24 season, averaging 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and two assists per game. He shot very efficiently at 48 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from three. Markkanen can score at all three levels, making him one of the league's best bucket-getters.

Outside of Markkanen, the Jazz will be looking for contributions from their young talent. Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, Walker Kessler, Brice Sensabaugh, and Cody Williams could be among the young impact players for Utah.

The Jazz's young core is one of the most underrated in the league. Getting a big leap from some young talent could set up a bright future for the squad alongside their established star in Markkanen. With that said, here is the Jazz player who will shock the NBA with a breakout 2024-25 season.

Keyonte George could be primed for a big sophomore season with Jazz

George had a solid rookie campaign and is poised for a bigger role in his sophomore season. The 20-year-old appeared in 75 games, averaging 13 points per game, along with 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. George shot 39.1 percent from the floor and 33.4 percent from downtown.

While he wasn't efficient, George showcased his scoring prowess in his rookie season. George had 12 games of 20-plus points in his rookie year, proving to be an electric spark plug.

George started 44 games in the 2023-24 season but will now take on the starting point guard role for the upcoming year. The young guard also showed potential as a playmaker, which could translate more so in an increased role.

With no established second scoring option behind Markkanen, George could step into that role. Collin Sexton will be the other guard in the backcourt and will split ball-handling duties with George.

Sexton appeared in 78 games in the 2023-24 season, averaging 18.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. The 25-year-old shot 48.7 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from behind the arc.

Sexton has shown throughout his career that he is more of a scorer rather than a playmaker. This gives George ample opportunity to thrive and prove that he can be the starting point guard for the Jazz in the long term. He will have the primary playmaking responsibilities while also being one of the primary scorers for Utah.

The Jazz have an underrated young core and will be a competitive team in the upcoming season. Although they likely won't be a playoff team, Utah should be in a lot of close games while their players develop. With a great opportunity ahead, George could break out and become the Jazz's point guard of the future.