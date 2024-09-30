Lauri Markkanen is the unquestioned leader in Utah heading into this season, as the Jazz brought back their young star after another stellar season. Markkanen's two seasons in Utah have been his best yet, as the former Arizona Wildcat has eclipsed 23 points and eight rebounds per game in each of them.

Despite constant trade rumors given Markkanen's status as a player and the Jazz's roster, which is currently in rebuilding mode, Markkanen has still earned the respect of his teammates as both a player and a leader, according to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune.

“I mean, I don't wanna cuss, but that motherf****r was in the military,” Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson said. “Like, what we talking about man? It's like… It's an honest answer. He ready for whatever. Lauri is ready for anything you throw on his plate. I think he's ready for it…. This new Lauri, yeah, I am ready for it.”

The Jazz have made a habit of being a very feisty team over the first half of the season or so in recent years, as they traditionally play very well at home and are a very tough out in Salt Lake City for even the NBA's best. However, they have faded quickly at the end of each season, finishing in the lottery both times. They will have an uphill battle to make the postseason once again in 2024-25 in a loaded Western Conference that has only gotten better this offseason.

Markkanen's leadership will be put to the test this season as the Jazz have one of the youngest rosters in the league. The Utah superstar will have plenty of young talent to take under his wing, including their two first round picks from the 2024 NBA Draft Cody Williams and Isaiah Collier. Markkanen can also assist in the continued development of guard Keynote George, who showed plenty of promising signs as a combo guard in his rookie year last season.