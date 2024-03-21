Warner Bros. has dropped the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 classic, Beetlejuice. Titled “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the trailer promises a return to the beloved world of the green-haired ghost and his mischievous antics. With Michael Keaton reprising his iconic role as Beetlejuice, alongside original cast members Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, fans are in for a nostalgic treat, Variety reports.
The juice is loose! #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice – Only in theaters September 6. pic.twitter.com/gKD1LkKORX
The Return of Beetlejuice and the Deetz Family
The newly released teaser reintroduces to viewers the quirky world of the Deetz family as they navigate unexpected challenges and unearth supernatural mysteries. Jenna Ortega shines as Astrid Deetz, the rebellious teenage daughter of Ryder's character, Lydia Deetz. As Astrid explores the quaint town of Winter River, Connecticut, she stumbles upon a mysterious model of the town in the attic of her family home.
The teaser hints at a somber event, likely a funeral for a member of the Deetz family, where Astrid is joined by her mother Lydia (Ryder), Delia (O'Hara), and a mysterious character played by Justin Theroux. Against the backdrop of a solemn ceremony, the trailer sets the stage for the impending chaos that unfolds when Beetlejuice is inadvertently unleashed from his supernatural confinement.
Unleashing Chaos and Mayhem
As Astrid unwittingly sets Beetlejuice free from his figurine prison, chaos ensues in Winter River. The trailer showcases Beetlejuice wreaking havoc on the miniature town, tearing it apart with his trademark mischievousness. With a flash of blue-green light, the star of the movie makes his grand entrance, declaring, “The juice is loose,” much to the horror and amazement of Lydia and her family.
The trailer masterfully combines moments of humor, nostalgia, and suspense, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the world of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” With Tim Burton's signature style and the return of beloved characters, the sequel promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience for fans old and new.
Behind the Scenes: Bringing the Sequel to Life
Behind the scenes, director Tim Burton and the cast and crew of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” worked tirelessly to breathe new life into the beloved franchise. Despite facing challenges such as the SAG-AFTRA strike and production delays, Burton remained dedicated to delivering a sequel worthy of its predecessor.
Also, in a recent interview, Michael Keaton expressed his excitement about returning to the role of Beetlejuice after more than 30 years. While the journey to bring the sequel to fruition may have been fraught with uncertainties, Keaton praised newcomer Jenna Ortega for seamlessly fitting into the ensemble cast.
“Oh man, she's good, she's just got it, you know? She's got the tone. She showed up and just immediately knew what the tone was and just slipped in like she does every day. She's really special,” Keaton said of Ortega's performance.
With the release of the first teaser trailer, anticipation for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” has reached a fever pitch. As fans eagerly await the film's premiere, they can rest assured that Beetlejuice and the Deetz family should deliver another round of undead mischief and supernatural shenanigans on the big screen.