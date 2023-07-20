Jennifer Aniston's net worth in 2023 is $320 million. Aniston is a popular actress who is known for starring in several productions, including the television series “Friends”, “We're the Millers”, “Just Go With It”, “The Bounty Hunter”, “The Good Girl”, and many more. She is also a Primetime Emmy Award winner. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Jennifer Aniston's net worth in 2023.

Jennifer Aniston's net worth in 2023 is $320 million. This is according to numerous outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. With this kind of money, it's little wonder she can afford to own a $21 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Aniston was born on February 11, 1969, in Los Angeles. She studied at the Waldorf School, where she showed an interest in acting. Afterwards, she attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and was part of New York's School of Performing Arts. After graduating high school, Aniston participated in Off-Broadway productions, including “For Dear Life” and “Dancing on Checker's Grave.”

Jennifer Aniston's early acting career

In 1988, Aniston made her big-screen debut in an uncredited role in the film called “Mac and Me.” Two years later, she made her television debut in the series called “Molloy.” Aside from “Molloy,” Aniston also appeared in other television programs such as “Camp Cucamonga”, “Ferris Bueller”, “Quantum Leap”, “Herman's Head”, “Burke's Law”, “Muddling Through”, “Partners” and “Edge.”

In 1993, Aniston made her official cinematic debut in the movie “Leprechaun.” While starring in the film, “Leprechaun” would go on to gross $8.5 million around the world.

Jennifer Aniston hits it big with ‘Friends'

But among Aniston's early roles, no one can deny that her breakthrough role came in the hit television series “Friends.” Starring as Rachel Green, Aniston would appear in the 234 episodes of the show's 10 seasons. She also earned her first and only Primetime Emmy Award victory from the show for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

In the first season of “Friends,” Aniston reportedly bagged $22,500 per episode. In the second, the Primetime Emmy Award winner raked in $20,000. During the third season, Aniston enjoyed a salary raise that paid her $75,000 per episode. Afterwards, she made $85,000 and $100,000 for seasons four and five, respectively. After the fifth season, Aniston was earning at least $1 million per episode on top of a $5 million compensation and a percentage of the syndication deal, as per IMDB. Aniston, alongside her costars in “Friends,” continues to earn from the show's royalties.

In relation to “Friends,” Aniston alongside with her costars appeared in HBO Max's “Friends: The Reunion” in 2021. All of the “Friends” stars were paid at least $2.5 million apiece. But for Aniston, she reportedly received $4 million.

Jennifer Aniston's success on the big screens

After making it big with television series “Friends,” this paved the way for Aniston to earn major roles in movies. She starred in movies such as “She's the One”, “Dream for an Insomniac”, “‘Til There Was You”, “The Object of My Affection”, “Picture Perfect” and many more. For “Picture Perfect,” Aniston was paid $2 million for making Kate come to life. On the other hand, for “The Object of My Affection,” Aniston received $6.5 million.

In the 2000s, Aniston continued to make her presence felt on the big screens while getting paid a good amount of money. In 2001, Aniston starred in “Rock Star” as Emily Poule. For the role, Aniston collected $3 million. Furthermore, she also earned $20 million and $19 million for “Bruce Almighty” and “Along Came Polly,” respectively. “Bruce Almighty” would also become Aniston's biggest box office hit after it grossed $485 million worldwide.

In 2006, Aniston received the second-biggest paycheck of her acting career when she was paid $28 million for “The Break-Up.” Some of her other notable movie paychecks include 2011's “Just Go With It,” where she starred opposite Hollywood star Adam Sandler. For the role of Katherine, Aniston bagged $25 million. During the same year, Aniston also starred in comedy film “Horrible Bosses,” where she pocketed $16 million. In the second installment of “Horrible Bosses,” Aniston was paid a cool $10 million.

Furthermore, Aniston also starred in movies such as “Mother's Day”, “Office Christmas Party,” and “Dumplin'.” She received $10 million apiece for “Mother's Day” and “Dumplin'.” On the other hand, Aniston bagged $15 million for “Office Christmas Party.”

“We're the Millers” would become Aniston's second most successful movie. It grossed nearly $270 million worldwide. Furthermore, Aniston was also paid a big paycheck of $26 million.

Jennifer Aniston stars in and produces ‘Murder Mystery'

Reuniting with “Just Go With It” costar Adam Sandler, the duo would reignite their acting brilliance together in Netflix's “Murder Mystery.” For “Murder Mystery,” Aniston netted a $45 million paycheck, which was the biggest payout of her entire acting career for a single movie thus far.

In the second installment, Aniston had a lower salary but still enjoyed a $25 million payout.

Jennifer Aniston's endorsement earnings

Given Aniston's huge popularity, it isn't surprising that several brands wanted to partner with the “Friends” star. Some of the brands that partnered up with Aniston include Vital Proteins, L'Oreal, Lynx, Diet Coke, Shire, Heineken, Living Proof, smartwater, Aveeno, and Emirates Airline, according to Parade.

It's unknown exactly how much Aniston is being paid for endorsing Aveeno. However, Page Six reports that she is receiving an eight-figure salary for the cosmetic brand. On the other hand, reports say that Aniston is getting $5 million for endorsing Emirates Airline.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jennifer Aniston's net worth in 2023?