Jennifer Aniston has collected a lot of starring roles in the big screens. After her breakout role with television sitcom “Friends,” Aniston has starred in several films such as “Just Go With It”, “The Bounty Hunter”, “Murder Mystery”, “We’re the Millers”, and many more. She is also a Primetime Emmy Award winner. With Aniston’s popularity, have you ever wondered how a big time Hollywood star like her lives? Well, this article features Jennifer Aniston’s $21 million mansion in Los Angeles.

In 2011, Aniston starred in a pair of movies including “Just Go With It” and “Horrible Bosses.” Around the same time, she did some real estate shopping with settling down in mind, with then fiance Justin Therox, whom she married in 2015 and divorced later in 2018. The property made the “Friends” star shell out $21 million, and she continues to reside in the luxurious estate.

Here are some photos of Jennifer Aniston’s $21 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: South China Morning Post

Originally built in 1965, it seems like the property has gone through several renovations since then. Aniston’s mansion encompasses 8,500 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The mansion features a comfortable living room, a spacious dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and a master bedroom with a luxurious bathroom that overlooks the garden.

If the home’s interior is already impressive, the outdoors almost feels just like a resort. It includes a terrace that contains al fresco dining areas, a swimming pool, and plenty of green spaces filled with various plants, trees and landscaped lawns.

Aniston is one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood today as she in recent years returned to TV in “The Morning Show.” As a result, the Primetime Emmy Award winner can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aniston has a net worth of around $320 million. Apart from her successful acting career, Aniston also earns from various endorsement deals, some of which include notable brands like Emirates Airlines, SmartWater, and Aveeno.

Aside from the $21 million Bel-Air sanctuary, Aniston also used to own a Beverly Hills estate with then husband Brad Pitt. However, the “Friends” star eventually sold it for $35 million in 2011. Aniston also owns several properties in New York City, including a 2,873-square-foot apartment in Manhattan.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jennifer Aniston’s $21 million mansion in Los Angeles.