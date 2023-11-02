Not only would the fans love to see it, but Jennifer Lawrence would '100%' return as Katniss for a new Hunger Games movie.

Amid speculations about Jennifer Lawrence‘s potential return as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games,” franchise producer Nina Jacobson recently gave a rather gloomy update on the possibility, according to Screenrant.

Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, and Josh Hutcherson

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment ahead of the prequel release, Jacobson emphasized that author Suzanne Collins likely views Katniss's story as complete. Echoing this sentiment, director Francis Lawrence hinted that any potential return of the character would hinge on Collins writing a new book. However, he expressed his enthusiasm, affirming, “I’d be in, and then I’m sure Jen would be in.”

Despite the enthusiasm shared by Lawrence and the director, Jacobson underscored the notion that Suzanne feels Katniss's narrative arc has concluded. Nevertheless, she expressed openness to the idea should Collins choose to revisit the character. “Any chance to be back in this world, and lead with Francis and Suzanne, I would take regardless of who it was about,” she added.

The Hunger Games franchise, based on Suzanne Collins's popular young adult trilogy, catapulted Jennifer Lawrence to global stardom through her portrayal of the resilient heroine Katniss Everdeen. With a successful four-movie run that concluded the story, Lawrence expressed her openness to reprising the role if the right opportunity emerged during her “No Hard Feelings” press tour.

Fans of the series can look forward to the prequel “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” set to hit theaters on November 17 under Lionsgate. As for the potential return of Katniss Everdeen, it seems the narrative's closure might put a damper on any hopes for her reappearance, leaving the franchise's future uncertain.