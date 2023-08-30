Francis Lawrence — who has directed ever Hunger Games film since Catching Fire — recently compared Jennifer Lawrence and Rachel Zegler's characters.

Speaking to Empire, Lawrence discussed Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and her personality. “Katniss was an introvert and a survivor,” he said. “She was quite quiet and stoic, you could almost say [she was] asexual.”

While Katniss may have been modest, Zegler's Lucy Gray — who will make her first appearance in the upcoming The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes prequel — is the opposite. “Lucy Gray is the opposite,” Lawrence revealed said. “She wears her sexuality on her sleeve, [and] she really is a performer.”

He continued, “She [Lucy Gray] loves crowds. She knows how to play crowds and manipulate people.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Francis Lawrence is gearing up for the release of the first Hunger Games prequel film, The Songbirds & Snakes prequel, based on the book of the same name. Lionsgate hasn't released a Hunger Games film in nearly eight years, but has star power including Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis.

Per Lionsgate, the official synopsis reads: “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an oppurtunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow set sout on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.”

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be released on November 17.