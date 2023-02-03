The Seattle Mariners managed to snap their lengthy postseason drought last year, as they won 90 games and clinched the second wild-card spot in the American League. Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto is hoping to see his team build on its promising 2022 campaign.

During the Mariners’ pre-spring training media luncheon on Wednesday, Dipoto touched on goals for the team for the upcoming season. He noted that Seattle has what it takes to dethrone the Houston Astros and win the American League West for the fourth time in franchise history.

“We feel like that’s a realistic goal,” Dipoto said on Wednesday. “And we’re going to do the best we can. … We’ve never been more convinced of this team’s ability to do those things than we were at the end of last season.

“So I think that goes for all the players in the clubhouse, because for us in the front office, our staff, we do feel like we got meaningfully better this offseason. And we are a deeper, more complete team than we were at the end of last season.”

Dipoto has completed multiple moves in the offseason in an effort to provide the team with a fighting chance to achieve this feat, from trading for Teoscar Hernandez and Kolten Wong to bolstering the bench with the addition of veteran infielder Tommy La Stella.

Mariners manager Scott Servais has not only been keeping a close watch on Dipoto’s offseason activity but also on the moves that other executives in the division have pulled off.

“We’re not the only team that’s gotten better,” Servais said on Wednesday. “Our division has gotten better. Everybody has made some moves to improve, so it’ll be very competitive. … This is the deepest team we’ve had since I’ve been here.

“From our starting pitching to the bullpen to the regular lineup to the guys on the bench, they can all play, and they’ll play a huge role in allowing us to get back to the playoffs — and hopefully, like I said, winning the division.”

A crucial 2023 campaign sure awaits the Mariners.