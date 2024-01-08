Aaron Rodgers had a blunt answer when asked what the New York Jets need to do to improve in the 2024 season.

Aaron Rodgers addressed the media after the New York Jets' season came to an end, and he said that they need to “flush the bulls**t” to turn things around next season, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

The Jets had high hopes coming into the season, thinking that Aaron Rodgers' play at quarterback could vault them into contention for a championship in the AFC. That came crashing to a halt on the first drive of the season, when Rodgers tore his Achilles against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets ended up winning that game against the Bills, but the loss of Rodgers was too much to overcome, as the offense struggled for much of the year.

New York finished the season with a 7-10 record, and hopes to get Rodgers healthy this offseason to make a real run next year with him under center.

Rodgers still did garner a lot of attention this season, for his appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, as well as his attempt to return from his torn Achilles for the Jets late in the season. That ultimately did not happen, and the Jets fell out of playoff contention late in the season.

Now, it will be about building around the established roster, which is strong on paper, and providing Rodgers an opportunity to lead the Jets to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

It will be interesting to see how the Jets and Rodgers plan on finishing out everything that they view is not necessary.