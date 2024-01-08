Will 2024 be Aaron Rodgers' last season with the Jets?

The New York Jets saw their 2023 season quietly come to an end on Sunday with a 17-3 win over the New England Patriots, finishing 7-10 for the second consecutive season.

It started so promising as future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers entered the fray and expectations of the end of New York's 12-year playoff drought were mutual among Jets fans. All those hopes came tumbling down as Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon on the Jets' first drive of the season, and New York missed the postseason for a 13th consecutive year.

Once again the Jets were carried by their defense as the offense stalled week in and week out. Rodgers knows that things need to improve next season or some players and coaches, including himself, may be unemployed after 2024.

“We're all going to be on the hot seat next year,” Rodgers said, per Connor Hughes.

Indeed, it's hard to imagine head coach Robert Saleh keeping his job if the Jets fail to reach the playoffs for a fourth straight year under him. How Rodgers plays will have a significant impact on Saleh's future with the Jets.

Is 2024 Rodgers' last year with Jets?

There is so much riding on the 2024 season not only for the Jets as a team but for Aaron Rodgers as a player. Rodgers admitted that he was unsure if he'd be in New York for more than a season but his plans quickly changed upon arrival.

He reiterated as such on Monday.

“I was thinking when I got traded it was gonna be a one-year thing,” Rodgers said, per Harrison Glaser. “Then I got to the Jets, realized how much fun I was having, and fell back in love with the game…I'd like this to be more than just next year.”

Of course, Rodgers has to prove he is healthy and can still be a starting caliber quarterback in the NFL.

The Jets can’t afford to waste another great season from their defense because the offense can’t get out of its own way. New York's offense finished ranked in the bottom 10 in both points and total yards per game in each of the last eight seasons.

With a healthy Aaron Rodgers under center, that unfortunate streak will be expected to end. It will be interesting to see what moves the Jets make this offseason, but whatever talent is added to the roster, all eyes will be on their quarterback.