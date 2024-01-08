Where could Zach Wilson end up?

The New York Jets were seen as a Super Bowl contender when they acquired Aaron Rodgers last offseason, but things went downhill in a hurry when the QB tore his Achilles in the season opener. That meant Zach Wilson had to step in as the starter and he didn't exactly impress, completing only 60% of his throws for eight touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Wilson ultimately finished the campaign on the IR after suffering a concussion and now, it's widely expected the Jets will move on from their former first-round pick. Speaking on Wilson's future, Rodgers had an interesting outlook.

Via Connor Hughes:

“Sometimes a change of scenery can be a breath of fresh air.”

Ain't that a fact. The reality is the pressure of playing in a market like New York has proven to be too much for Wilson. That's been the case for many quarterbacks before him, too.

The Jets will likely trade Wilson in the coming months. That would mark the end of a three-year tenure, where he completed a mere 57% of his passes for 6,293 yards and 23 touchdowns against 25 picks. Nightmare stats for the ex-BYU standout.

It's hard to imagine Wilson could compete for a starting job elsewhere given how poorly he was in the Big Apple. That being said, perhaps a QB2 position may be in the cards. It will be interesting to see if any teams show interest in striking a deal for Zach Wilson, who probably wants out of New York ASAP as well.

Like Rodgers said, a fresh start is sometimes the best thing.